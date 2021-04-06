BATESVILLE, Ark. – The Lyon College volleyball team welcomed (RV) Columbia College to Batesville for the Scots' regular-season finale. The Scots pushed the Cougars in each set, but Columbia proved up for the challenge as the Cougars earned the three-set victory.
Lyon concludes the regular season with an 8-13 record and 3-6 mark in American Midwest Conference action, while (RV) Columbia College improves to 14-6 and 7-2 in conference play.
Before the match, the Scots honored four seniors – Maggee Hobson, Kendra Davidson, Courtney Erby, and Maggie Saad – for their dedication and hard work throughout their careers.
GAME FLOW
The Scots jumped out to a 3-1 advantage in the early stages of the first set. However, the Cougars found their rhythm as they won the next seven rallies to take an 8-3 lead. The Scots cut the lead to just two points on separate occasions, but the visitors from Missouri would not let Lyon get any closer as Columbia won the first frame, 25-18.
The Cougars kept the momentum they gained at the end of the first set and used it throughout the second stanza to take the set, 25-11.
In the third set, the Scots took a 6-5 lead on a kill by Alley Edwards (assisted by Kaitlyn Jackson). The Cougars, though, would respond with four straight points of their own to take a 9-6 advantage over the hosts. Lyon tried to string a few points together to tie up the set, but the visitors proved to be too much as Columbia won the third set, 25-19, and match, 3-0.
KEY STATISTICS
- Adia Sherbeyn tallied a team-high 21 digs in the match.
- Alley Edwards paced the Scots in kills with 9 tonight.
- Columbia bested the Scots in kills, 42-24, and aces, 9-2.
