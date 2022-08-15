KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After capturing the Red Banner for the first time in program history, Keiser (Fla.) is awarded the top spot in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The Seahawks received 17 first-place votes with Oklahoma Wesleyan receiving one. Rounding out the Top Five to start the 2022-23 season is last year’s Runner-Up Mobile (Ala.), Central Methodist (Mo.), and Columbia (Mo.).
The Lyon College Scots, which finished 15-5-1 a year ago, are ranked 22nd in the first poll.
Poll Methodology
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
