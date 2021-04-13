BATESVILLE — The Lyon College softball team cruised to a pair of lopsided victories over Harris-Stowe State University this afternoon, 31-0, and 21-2.
With the two conference victories, Lyon improves to 9-21 on the year and 4-6 in the American Midwest Conference, while Harris-Stowe State University falls to 0-14 overall and 0-10 in conference play.
Game One: Lyon 31, Harris-Stowe 0 (5 Inn.)
The Scots jumped all over the Hornets in the bottom of the first inning as the hosts scored 19 runs on 13 hits.
Lyon tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the second frame that was capped off by a 2-RBI double by Alyssa Buentello.
The score would remain 23-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning. The Scots added eight runs on four hits to extend their lead, 31-0.
Shyanne Pedroza continued her dominance in the circle in the top of the fifth inning as she struck out the side to clinch the victory for the Scots, 31-0. Pedroza needed only 40 pitches to earn the complete-game victory.
The 31 runs scored by the Scots in the game set a new single-game program record for runs in a game. The previous high was 28 runs.
Offensively, the Scots were led by Celsey Wood as she tallied three hits, four RBI’s, and three runs in the contest. In the circle, Pedroza struck out eight Harris-Stowe batters while only allowing two hits to earn her first victory of the season.
Game Two: Lyon 21, Harris-Stowe 2 (5 Inn.)
The Scots carried the momentum they gained in the first game into the start of the second contest this afternoon. Lyon pushed across four runs in the bottom of the first inning that was capped off by an Autumn Maxwell RBI single, scoring Nadya Fernandez.
The Hornets chipped away at Lyon’s lead as HSSU scratched across two runs in the top of the third inning.
The Scots, though, immediately responded with seven runs in the bottom half of the frame to take an 11-2 lead through three innings.
Lyon continued to find holes in the HSSU defense as the Scots added ten runs on seven hits to extend their lead, 21-2, following a Jena Vavasseur RBI single.
Sabrina Lowe retired the Hornets in order in the top of the fifth inning, giving Lyon a 21-2 run-rule victory.
Offensively, Addison Harmon, Shyanne Pedroza, and Alyssa Buentello combined for six hits, seven RBI’s, and three runs scored, while Sabrina Lowe kept HSSU guessing at the plate all day as she struck out six batters over five innings of work to earn the complete-game victory.
