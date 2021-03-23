BATESVILLE — The Lyon College baseball team earned a split in its four-game series against (RV) Columbia College as the Scots won game three of the series, 11-2, before falling in the finale, 11-5, on Sunday afternoon at Fred Wann Field.
The Scots moved to 7-11 overall and 2-2 in the American Midwest Conference, while the Cougars are now 11-4 overall and 2-2 in the AMC.
Game Three: Lyon 11, (RV) Columbia 2
The Cougars put up a run in the top of the first on an error by the Scots but Lyon knotted the game at 1-1 with the run in the bottom of the second on an RBI-single by Tristan Buschow.
Columbia quickly regained the lead with a run in the top of the third before the Scots began to pull away with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. Lyon added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Derek Underwood led off the inning with a double to left ahead of a walk by Logan Doody. Jordan Olivera plated two runs with a double to left as the Scots added another run later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Joe Weatherford.
The nine-run cushion was more than enough for the pitching staff as Alan West earned the win as he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out seven over five innings pitched. Ethan Denney and Conor Kelly tossed a scoreless inning of relief each to finish off the win.
Underwood finished 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, while Olivera went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored.
Game Four: (RV) Columbia 11, Lyon 5
The Scots struck first in the series finale as Olivera opened up the frame with a lead-off single. He quickly came around to score on an RBI-triple by West as he later scored on a sacrifice fly by Haydn Finley.
Lyon extended its lead to 3-0 with a run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by West.
The Cougars finally got on the board in the middle innings and pushed across six runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth inning to take an 11-3 lead over the Scots. Lyon would add a run in both the seventh and eighth innings, but came up short of earning the series victory.
West led the Scots offensively as he finished 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and one run scored.
Nash Winters suffered the loss on the mound as he allowed three unearned runs on two hits with one strikeout in relief. Calvin Hedgepeth tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, while Cameron Hockle pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts.
The Scots will host another four-game American Midwest Conference series against Williams Baptist on Mar. 26-27 at Fred Wann Field.
