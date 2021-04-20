BATESVILLE — The Lyon College baseball team split its four-game series against William Woods as the Scots dropped the final two contests of the series on Sunday by scores of 2-1 and 9-1.
The Owls improved to 14-13 overall and 7-9 in the American Midwest Conference, while the Scots dropped to 15-19 overall and 10-10 in the AMC.
Game One: Lyon 4, WWU 1
The Owls scratched a run across in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Easton Wallace, scoring Marcus Gonzalez and giving WWU a 1-0 lead.
The Scots, though, would answer right back with a solo home run by Haydn Finley, knotting the game at one.
Jake Michener was hit by the pitch to open the bottom of the second inning. A single by Dustin Caplett put runners on the corner. Michener would come around to score on a double play, giving Lyon a 2-1 lead.
The Scots would tack on another run in the third frame on a Haydn Finley RBI single.
Then, in the sixth inning, Lyon would add another insurance run on an Alec White RBI single to push the Lyon lead to 4-1.
Lex Meinderts continued to baffle Owl hitters as he closed out the game by coaxing a flyout to clinch the win for the Scots, 4-1. Meinderts earned the complete-game victory with five punchouts.
Game Two: Lyon 8, WWU 2
The Scots opened the bottom of the first inning with a Troy Strack double and an Alan West single. Haydn Finley, then, delivered an RBI single, scoring Strack and giving Lyon a 1-0 lead. West would come around to score later in the frame, doubling Lyon’s advantage.
The Owls would scratch a run across in the top of the second inning on an RBI double by Alex Owens.
The Scots, though, answered right back with two runs in the bottom of the second inning on a 2-RBI triple by Alan West.
In the top of the third, Derek Underwood delivered a 2-out RBI single to give Lyon a 5-1 lead.
The Owls scored one run in the top of the fourth inning on a sac fly by Marcus Gonzalez, scoring Alex Owens.
The Scots loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning. A WWU wild pitch would bring home Derek Underwood from third, extending Lyon’s lead to four. Jake Michener, then, singled to center, plating Alan West and Joe Weatherford and giving Lyon an 8-2 lead.
Lyon was led offensively by Troy Strack, Jake Michener, and Alan West. Strack was 3-for-5 in the contest with a pair of runs, while Michener and West each recorded two hits and two RBI’s. Marcelo Terrazas was dominant on the mound today as he pitched six innings, giving up only two runs and striking out three, while picking up the win.
