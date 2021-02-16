Heber Springs, AR (72543)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.