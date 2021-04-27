BROCKWELL — The 2021 North Arkansas Senior Showcase basketball game took place at the Izard County Cougar’s Den Saturday night. The Showcase featured boys and girls contests along with a skills contest, a three point contest and a dunk contest.
Several area players shined during the Showcase.
The girls game kicked off the night’s action. Team Bateman had Kylee Humphries, Nancy Wann, and Kiley Webb from the 2A state championship Melbourne Lady Bearkatz team. Alli Marlin from the Izard County Lady Cougars was also on this team.
On team Small Chaelann Vickers and Aubry Isbell from the Mountain View Lady Yellowjackets were teamed up.
Humphries scored the first basket of the game at the 6:26 mark. She ended with 13 points in the game, seven of which came in the opening period.
Marlin hit a three in the second period and later knocked down two free throws in the fourth.
Isbell and Vickers controlled the game for Team Small. Isbell tallied 10 points in the second quarter to push her team’s lead to double digits. She ended the night with 19 points and led all scorers. She was named MVP of the girls game.
Team Small beat Team Bateman 85-52.
In between the two games, all the other competitions took place.
Coby Everett of Izard County won the three point contest 9-7 over Garrett Finnicum of Ridgefield Christian.
Dylan Hopkins of White County Central won the dunk contest with an emphatic windmill slam.
The boys game was coached by Scott Bowlin of Melbourne and Emanual Wade of Mariana. Team Bowlin beat Team Wade 109-100.
Team Bowlin had Caleb Faulkner, Coby Everett, Noah Everett, Chase Orf and Zach Simmons from Izard County. Bowlin also had three of his own team members, Layton Hennings, Riley Gray, and Remi Lawrence. Brayden Scribner of Mountain View was also on the team.
Team Small had Hopkins and Blake Dickerson of White County Central and Michael Smart of Cedar Ridge. Jake Ballard of West Side was also on the team.
The two teams traded lead throughout the first and second quarter, but Team Bowlin grabbed a lead in the third and never let it go.
Faulkner, who finished with 13 points, was named player of the game from Team Bowlin. Coby Everett earned MVP honors with a 26 point performance. Gray hit a three in the second period and Simmons hit one in the third. Noah Everett dropped 10 points in the third. Chase Orf contributed with eight points. Scribner added a couple of points.
For Team Wade, Hopkins put up 13 points. Smart chipped in with six points, all of which came in the fourth period. Dickerson added two points in the third.
