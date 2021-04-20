A walk off win is exciting for any home team, but a walk off inside the park grand slam is on a whole other level.
The Izard County Lady Cougars and Ava Lewis know exactly what that feeling is now.
The Lady Cougars (10-6, 7-4) won the first game of their double header in that fashion 8-7 against the Concord Lady Pirates (10-4, 10-2). The Lady Pirates took back the second game 3-2.
Izard County jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the opening frame. Erica Smith got on base with a single and stole second. Emilee Engles brought her home to put the Lady Cougars up 1-0.
In the top of the second 23 reached base after being hit by a pitch. She advanced to second on an error and made it home by the time the play was over.
The game remained tied until the top of the third when the Lady Pirates exploded. They put up five runs and sent 10 batters to the plate. They also stole three base in their half of the inning.
The Lady Pirates added another run in the fourth when 2 reached base and on error and 12 came home after her triple.
The Lady Cougars cut into the Lady Pirates lead in their half of the fourth.
9 and Lilly Sander both single with one out. Lewis then doubled to bring them both across the plate.
Ashlyn Billingsley tripled with two outs to bring Lewis home and cut their deficit to three.
In the final inning, the Lady Pirates loaded the bases with no outs. The next three batters went down to a popout, a lineout, and a strikeout.
With three outs to go, the Lady Pirates looked to have a win secured.
Katie Orf singled to open the bottom of the fifth. The next batter linedout to give the Lady Cougars one out.
Tess Savell drew a walk to put runners on first and second. The next batter struckout and left the Lady Cougars with just one out left.
Sanders got down to her final strike and struckout. However the ball made it passed the catcher and she reached first safely.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Lewis stepped to the plate.
She wasted little time before jumping on a pitch. She drove it to deep left. Orf made it home with ease, Savell too. Sanders hustled from first to tie the game at seven. Lewis sprinted home and beat the high throw to win the game for the Lady Cougars.
