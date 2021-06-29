JACKSONVILLE — The 95th annual Arkansas State Trapshooting Championships took place June 23-28 at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Shooting Sports Complex in Jacksonville.
In the opening singles event on Wednesday John Hill and Luke Clayton tied with 100X100. Chandler Brown took AA champion with a 99.
In the handicaps, Cole Cureton beat Gunner Williams in a shoot off to win champion. The two both shot 97s, but Cureton won with a 24 in the shoot off.
Sub Junior Jayden Dalton won the doubles on Wednesday with 98.
In Thursday’s doubles, Brown claimed champion with a 97. Caleb Coody was runner up with a 96.
Kyleigh Hepner was the top shooter in the handicap event with a 96. Brown took home another runner up trophy as he posted a 94.
The singles were the last event of the day Thursday. Chuck Sharp shot a 100X100 and won a carry-over against Gil Palmer and Isaac Gregory.
Friday open with singles and Brown won his second event of the week with a perfect 100X100.
Friday’s handicaps were won by another lady once again. Jill Brooks shot a 97 to best every other shooter. Brown took home another runner-up title.
Dalton shot the highest score in doubles on Friday, 98, to win.
Saturday and Sunday were the championship days.
Saturday featured 200 singles targets for the 247 competitors. Dalton Lamons was the event winner with a 199X200. Jon Langenfeld followed close with a 198 to claim runner-up. Tanner Cooper was the AA winner and Ryan Bowen took A class. Coby Hollis, Oscar Aguilar and Hannah Sullivan rounded out B, C, and D class respectively. Jase Reed was the Lady I winner. Palmer took home Sub Junior honors with a 198X100. Luke Yagos was the Junior Champion and Jax Goad was the Junior Gold. Both shot 197s. Jim Cooper was the Sub Vet champion and Randy Lamons was the runner up. Sharp took home Vet honors and Larry Hicks bested the Senior Vets.
Sullivan won the Novice tittle for shooter who have shot for less than a year. The Lamons won the parent child competition with a combined score of 391.
Sunday had 50 pair of doubles and 100 handicap targets.
Brown topped all 191 shooters with a 98 to claim his first state title. Coody was event runner up with a 96. Noah White and Robby Pennock took home AA and A class honors respectively. Goad, Tyler Moreno and Justin Prine rounded out B, C, and D class champions. Julie Newson was the Lady I champion with a 93. Dalton, Brayden Tarantino, and Logan Henry were Sub Junior, Junior and Junior Gold champions. Randy Lamons won the Sub Vet title, while Sharp and Tommy Hall took home Vet and Senior Vet honors.
Williams took home the Handicap championship over 191 others. He tied with Christopher Mitchell with 98. Williams won the shoot off with a 22 over Mitchell’s 20. Langenfeld won his second runner up trophy with a 97. Moreno, Mason Burris, Dalton, and Kaydence Tarantino rounded out the top six.
Emma Tuberville was the top lady.
Seth Smith was the top Sub Junior and Ethan Jabara the Junior.
Mitchell claimed the Junior Gold honors after losing the shoot off.
Chuck Hattabaugh was the top Sub Vet.
Greg Tiedemann and James Johnson were the best Vets and Senior Vets.
The 2022 Arkansas State Shoot will stay in Jacksonville and will be June 22-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.