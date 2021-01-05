FAYETTEVILLE — According to FootballScoop, Arkansas receivers coach and Columbia, S.C. native Justin Stepp is returning to his hometown to coach the University of South Carolina Gamecocks receivers for recently hired Gamecocks Coach Shane Beamer.
Stepp has coached Razorbacks receivers in 2018 and 2019 under Chad Morris and in 2020 under Sam Pittman.
A graduate of Furman University in South Carolina, Stepp was the lone full-time assistant that Pittman retained from the Morris staff.
At Arkansas Stepp helped recruit and then coached outstanding receivers Treylon Burks (51 catches, 820 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2020) and Mike Woods (32 catches for 619 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2020).
Stepp was instrumental in Pittman’s staff during the December, 2020 early signing period adding incoming freshman receivers Jaedon Wilson of DeSoto, Texas; Bryce Stephens, Oklahoma City; Raheim Sanders, Rockledge, Fla. and Ketron Jackson, Royse City, Texas.
Apparently the return of Columbia, S.C. born Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp to his hometown to become an assistant for the South Carolina Gamecocks was so imminent that Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has Colorado State receivers coach Kenny Guiton all but officially hired on Pittman’s Razorbacks staff.
Stepp, Arkansas’ receivers coach in 2018 and 2019 under former Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and the only fulltime Morris assistant that Pittman retained when hired in December, 2019, on Sunday joined the staff of new University of South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer.
Guiton, a former Ohio State quarterback with extensive recruiting experience in prime Razorbacks recruiting areas of Houston and Louisiana as an assistant at the University of Houston and Louisiana Tech, and was reported to have talked with Arkansas’ recently signed receivers during the December early signing period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.