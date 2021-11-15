The parking lot and the pool area of the Batesville Community Center on Saturday morning were full of fans eager to watch the home-opening meet of the season for the Batesville swim teams.
With four-time state champion Nathan Hernandez leading the Pioneers to their first step on the way to a goal of a team state championship, the crowd gathered to see them were not disappointed. Batesville won the men’s team swim by compiling 463 total points.
Greene County Tech was second with 290, Vilonia finished with 144, Central Arkansas Christian 56 and Heber Springs finished with 29 points.
In the women’s swim, Greene County Tech edged out Central Arkansas Christian with 287. The Lady Pioneers were a close third place with 266 points and Vilonia was fourth overall with 153 points.
“I think we were pleased with the results at our home opener,” said Batesville assistant swim coach Khang Nguyen. “The kids competed well, coming off a meet just four days prior at Russellville. This was not a very big meet, so it allowed us to put kids in different events that they hadn’t done before,” Nguyen said.
