Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.