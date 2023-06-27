FAYETTEVILLE — The 2023 NBA Draft wasn’t a record-setting one as predicted, but it saw three former Razorbacks drafted and a fourth inking a two-way contract.
As expected, the first former Hog off the board was guard Anthony Black, 6-7, 198, to the Orlando Magic at No. 6 in Round 1. The other first-round pick from Arkansas was guard Nick Smith Jr., 6-5, 185, to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 27. In Round 2, forward Jordan Walsh, 6-7, 205, was drafted by Boston with the No. 38-over selection.
Guard Ricky Council IV, 6-6, 205, had also expected to hear his name called, but he went undrafted. However, almost immediately at the end of the draft he signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
All four Razorbacks headed to the NBA only played one season at Arkansas. Black, Smith and Walsh were freshmen while Council a junior transfer from Wichita State.
Black had been projected to the Magic at six and Washington Wizards at eight. The Magic jumped on him. Black played and started all 36 games this past season for the Razorbacks. He averaged 34.8 minutes per outing. Black averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.6 block per game. Black shot 45.3 percent from the field, 75.3 at the free throw line and 30.1 from behind the 3-point line.
Smith started the season projected to be picked in the lottery and the first Razorback off the board. But injuries limited Smith to just 17 games with the Hogs. He kept slipping until the Hornets picked him. If healthy, the Hornets may have gotten a steal with Smith. The former North Little Rock standout averaged 25.8 minutes in the games he played. Smith averaged 12.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steal and 0.1 block per game. He shot 37.6 percent from the field, 74.0 from the free throw line and 33.8 from behind the 3-point line.
Walsh had started the process deciding to remain in the draft or return to Arkansas for another season. He had a good showing at the NBA Scouting Combine. He went from being selected in the No. 50 range in mock drafts to No. 38. Walsh, a solid defender, played in 36 games for the Hogs this season. He averaged 24.4 minutes each game. Walsh put up 7.1 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assist, 1.1 steals and 0.5 block. Walsh shot 43.3 percent from the field, 71.2 at the charity stripe and 27.8 from deep. The Celtics are obviously betting on those numbers increasing.
Council will be on a two-way contract with the 76ers. This season for the first time NBA teams will be allowed to have up to three players on such contracts. It was previously two. The only players eligible for ones with less than four years experience in the NBA. It allows a player to spend time with both the parent team and the G League affiliate. Two-way players aren’t eligible for the playoffs.
This season Council led the Razorbacks in scoring with 16.1 points each game. Council played in 36 games and averaged 34.1 minutes each game. Council also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 block per outing. He shot 43.3 percent from the field, 79.4 from the free throw line and 27.0 from the 3-point territory.
In 1992, Arkansas had four players drafted including three in Round 1. This year marked the only other time multiple Razorbacks have been chosen in Round 1. It’s also the second-most Razorbacks taken in one draft behind only 1992. Black just narrowly missed Sidney Moncrief’s mark as the highest Razorback ever drafted. Moncrief went No. 5 to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.