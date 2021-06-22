CONWAY, Ark. – Three University of Central Arkansas baseball players were named Tuesday to the 2021 Southland Conference All-Academic team.
The three were junior pitcher Logan Gilbertson, sophomore outfielder Kolby Johnson and redshirt freshman pitcher Tyler Cleveland.
Cleveland, from East End, Ark., was a first-team selection after earning first-team All-SLC honors and being named the SLC Relief Pitcher of the Year. Cleveland, who has a 3.5 overall grade-point average, was also named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. He recorded nine saves and six victories during the 2021 season over 23 appearances, striking out 84 batters in 66 2/3 innings.
Gilbertson, from Cabot, Ark., was both a starter and middle reliever for the Bears and finished with a 2-3 record with one save. He pitched 55 innings and struck out 47. He has a 4.0 grade-point average and graduated with a degree in health education.
Johnson, from Pearland, Texas, has a 3.96 in finance and graduated with a degree in finance. He was UCA's third-leading hitter with a .305 batting average, and had 50 hits with 27 runs batted in and stole a team-high five bases.
