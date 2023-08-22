Arkansas’ tight ends should be a bigger part of the offense with Dan Enos now the offensive coordinator.
When Enos was at Arkansas previously the tight ends were targeted more than in Kendal Briles’ offense. Morgan Turner is set to begin his first season at Arkansas and is looking forward to seeing what his group can do.
“It’s fun because it’s challenging,” Turner said. “The guys are getting a taste of it now, moving them to different spots. They’re at one spot for one play, and then ‘hey, flip here. Go there.’ It’s challenging, so every day you’ve got to come in and be focused and really embrace the mental side of it. They’ve done a really nice job.”
Arkansas had three scholarship tight ends in the spring and now have six. Turner talked about how Ty Washington, Luke Hasz and Nathan Bax welcomed Shamar Easter, Var’keyes Gumms and Francis Sherman.
“A lot of credit to the guys that were here in the spring,” Turner said. “They could have taken it one way, but they’ve embraced them and really helped them out over the summer. It’s not like I’m starting from scratch and they don’t know a thing. They’ve done a nice job over the summer, and the older guys really helped them.”
Former North Texas tight end Gumms is expected to play a big role in Arkansas’ offense.
“He’s picking it up really well,” Turner said. “The guys, they worked really hard over the summer (in) the play-led practices and you can really see that paying off when they’re jumping in at the start of fall camp and he’s hitting the ground running. It’s no Day 1 learning.”
Gumms was named second-team Freshman All-America by The Athletic. Gumms played in 14 games with six starts last fall. He caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns. Gumms said Monday he is making the most of his time with the Hogs.
“For me, I just came in ready to work, came in ready to adapt,” Gumms said. “It’s been good as in coming in during the summer time got some good work and started to learn the offense and now going into fall camp, going over the install against and still learning from here and getting better every day.”
Shamar Easter arrived in the summer from Ashdown High School. He was the top recruit in Arkansas last season. At Ashdown, Easted played football, basketball and ran track. Turner feels he is transitioning to Arkansas very well.
“He’s doing great,” Turner said. “It’s been fun to watch him grow. He really spent that time in the weight room. He’s coming out with a great attitude every single day at practice and he’s taken big jumps. It’s been fun working with him.”
Hasz was one of the top tight ends in the nation last season out of Bixby (Okla.) High School. Turner has Hasz in the spring as well.
“Yeah, he just comes to work everyday and works hard, works on his route running and tries to build a better relationship with KJ (Jefferson),” Turner said. “And then he’ll compete, go up and get balls and just make plays when they’re available.”
Washington is a redshirt freshman who is expected to play a bigger role in 2023.
“I think he’s taking a big jump since spring,” Turner said. “He’s come every day focused, locked in and not worried about anything else. When the ball comes his way, he’s making plays. That’s all we need to do is take advantage of the opportunities we have. He’s done a nice job.”
In the bowl win over Kansas, Washington caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson. Turner feels that catch helped propel Washington to a good spring and then strong preseason to this point.
“It gives you some confidence, excitement,” Turner said. “Embracing like ‘Alright. I played a big part in this team right here.’ Even though he did it the whole season, it’s another thing when you score that touchdown and I’m sure it gave him a bunch of confidence.”
Washington agreed that catch helped his confidence.
“Since that touchdown, I think really it was a confidence booster,” Washington said. “But really I’ve been trying to forget it since it’s in the past. Got to move to the future. Right now I’ve just been focusing on finishing catches, finishing blocks, putting people in the ground and just being more physical and leading the way for other guys and just being a better leader all around, for transfers, freshmen, whoever’s here. Just trying to be a leader since Bax is here right now but Bax won’t be here next year and I’m trying to be that guy for the guys when he’s not here.”
Washington likes the idea that Enos will use the tight ends more in the passing game.
“Most definitely,” Washington said. “Most definitely. Oh yeah, most definitely. I think every tight end likes to get one touch at least. So I think this offense is going to be great toward tight ends blocking and passing.”
In an additional note, sophomore wide receiver Sam Mbake injured his knee during Saturday’s scrimmage and is out for the season.
