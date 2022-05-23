LOCUST GROVE — It’s good to be fast, and even better to be lucky as Richie Tosh found out in the IMCA Modified feature race at Batesville Motor Speedway on Friday.
Tosh started on the outside of the first row and battled side by side with polesitter Mikey Bell for several laps early on, but a caution on Lap eight froze the action at the start-finish line just as Tosh nosed his number 11 machine ahead to restart in the front row by himself. Once out front, the Salado pilot was able to hold off a late charge from Batesville’s Peyton Taylor for his first modified victory of the season.
“I kept running the bottom – he was running the top,” Tosh said after the race. “Both of us were fast. I think I just nosed him right there at the line just before the yellow coming out of four. When they went to restart, they told me to go out front, I knew it was close. Once I got out front, I held my line and hoped for the best up at the top, and it worked out.”
Taylor’s second-place effort was more eventful, as the veteran started fifth-row outside and made his way through a field of strong cars. He made his way around Brandon Smith and points leader John Waugh in the first two circuits before splitting the gap between the 18 of Roger Witt and the UFO machine of Bald Knob’s Wayne Brooks a lap later.
Taylor got by Bell on the restart to take over second, but the remainder of the 20-lap event went caution free and by that time, Tosh had built up a comfortable enough lead to win by a comfortable margin. For Tosh, running the outside line was the difference.
“We’ve raced together for 25 years – he knows what I’m going to do, I know what he’s going to do,” Tosh said of the initial battle with Bell. “He stayed committed to the bottom, he felt like he was better there. I stayed committed to the top, I felt like I was better there. Later in the race, I kind of felt like the bottom gave up a little, but I got up there to the front and just held on.”
The modifieds and hobby-stock classes enjoyed higher car counts than in previous weeks, but the biggest improvement week over week was the racing surface itself, as the three-eighths mile clay oval finally seemed to have recovered from the excessive rain throughout the spring. Track promoter Mooney Star and his crew took advantage of the break and prepared the track to be consistently tacky throughout the night.
“It’s smoother, and it’s a little dryer than it has been,” Tosh said. “It gives them a little more time to work on the track. They’ve done a good job on it this weekend. The dryer it stays, the better it will get in the future.”
It has been a successful season for Tosh so far in the first half of 2022 in both mods and IMCA stock cars, in which the 26-year veteran won the prior week. Tosh did not run the stocks Friday, choosing instead to focus on his modified entry.
“I’m 54 years old, so about one of them a night is about all I can handle,” Tosh said. “This is my home track, so I expect to have a little bit of an advantage. Out of town races are good, but to get a win here, it’s hard to accomplish. It’s just a blessing to be able to do it.”
Taylor held on for second with Bell third while Bakersfield, CA driver Ethan Dotson finished fourth and Ashton Wilkey took fifth. Waugh, Smith, Travis Mosley, Tyson Keeney and Adam Maple completed the top 10.
Concord’s Joe Payne took the win in the IMCA Stock Car feature over Hayden and Brad Hartwick, while Batesville’s Destiny Brooks won the hobby-stock feature over teammate Jesse Brooks and David Hagler. Stephen Morrow finished fourth in the 17M car to give Batesville drivers a top-four sweep of the final results, with Floral’s Jason Goodman completing the top five.
In the cruiser class, it was Curtis Hess of Batesville taking the checkered flag in front of Northeast Arkansas drivers Shannon Greer and Billy Tedder. Liz Salter finished fourth and Emily Gay of Floral completed the top five.
There is no racing at Batesville Motor Speedway this weekend, but the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models will make their only standalone appearance next Friday, June 3 along with the weekly classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.