A pair of Arkansas defensive backs were arrested early Sunday morning.
Junior Myles Slusher and true freshman Anthony Brown were arrested for disorderly conduct on 336 North West Street, just off Dickson, around 2 a.m. Sunday. They were released on a $265 bond around 9 a.m., according to the Washington County Jail website.
According to the report, Brown was in the middle of the street along with others and was asked to move and he did so moving to the sidewalk. However, by the time the officer circled back around Brown had returned to the street.
The officer got Brown by his sleeve moving him to the sidewalk. Brown pushed the officer who then took Brown to the ground. When he had Brown on the ground Slusher came to his teammate's defense. At that point both were arrested.
Pittman addressed the situation on Monday.
“Yeah, we’ve suspended them for at least one week,” Pittman said. “They’ve got a.m. runs. They’ve done one this morning and they’ll both participate in practice on the scout team. It’s unfortunate, but it’s not acceptable. Part of our job is to teach these kids and hopefully we’ll get that done.”
Pittman was asked if Jayden Johnson might slide in at the nickel to start for Slusher?
“He can,” Pittman said. “I mean, he would certainly be one of them. (Malik) Chavis might be another option to go back to safety and you might move (Simeon) Blair back to nickel. I don’t know. With the emergence of Quincey (McAdoo), that kind of buys us another play, another option to move around.”
Pittman was asked how he heard about the arrests?
“Hunter Yurachek called me and told me,” Pittman said. “I had not seen it. We talked about what we’ve done in the past with disciplinary actions, and then we call the kids in and talked to them.”
Brown is a true freshman and his redshirting. Slusher has battled injuries this season. In five games, he has 20 tackles, 14 solo, four for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a pair of quarterback hurries.
Arkansas and LSU will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday and be televised on ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.