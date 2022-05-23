FAYETTEVILLE -- No. 4 Arkansas is set to host No. 18 Texas in the Fayetteville Super Regional.
The Razorbacks advanced going undefeated in the Fayetteville Regional. Texas defeated Washington 3-2 on Sunday night in a winner-take-all game. Texas had defeated Washington on Saturday. Washington had to beat Texas twice on Sunday. Washington won the first game 2-1, but Texas bounced back Sunday night to prevail in the Seattle Regional.
Thursday’s game at Bogle Park will begin at 6 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2. Then on Friday it will start at 3 p.m. and be available at ESPN.
Arkansas (47-9) is trying to add a super regional to its impressive list of accomplishments this season. They won the SEC regular season, then the SEC Tournament and Fayetteville Regional. The 47 wins is a school record and Courtney Deifel has her team playing extremely well at this point of the season.
Texas (41-18-1) is 3-3 against SEC schools this season. They lost twice to Alabama, once to Auburn and then swept LSU in three games.
