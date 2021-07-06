Fayetteville, Ark. — Natural State Baseball announced the selections to the 2021 All-Arkansas Team today and a pair of Central Baptist College Mustangs were named to the team. Kelvin Volquez (SR/Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) and Jay French (JR/Magnolia, Ark.) were the two Mustangs recognized for their outstanding seasons.
Volquez was named to the first team at shortstop. He batted .396 with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs this season while earning second team honors and a gold glove award from the American Midwest Conference.
French was named to the honorable mention team. He hit .365 with two home runs, 25 RBIs, 48 runs scored and 25 steals while also earning a first-team selection from the AMC. Congratulations to Kelvin and Jay on these honors.
For more news on the Mustangs including both of our summer series’, be sure to like and follow @gocbcmustangs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
