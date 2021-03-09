SAN ANTONIO — Hendrix is headed to the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) championship game after clinching the West Division title with a 13-3 win over Trinity (Texas) at Multi-Sport Complex.
“It is hard to put into words how proud I am of our team to continue to adapt, adjust, improvise and overcome,” Hendrix head coach Buck Buchanan said.
“Our team did a great job of getting better on the things we had not done well over the past few weeks, and that is a credit to our staff and all of our players.
I thought we played one of the best defensive games we have played in the past few years, and we definitely played together the best we have this year. Our front seven applied pressure all game, and we combined that with great coverage in the secondary. Most impressive was our goalline stand forcing the field goal late in the game. I know our guys were tired, but they gutted out a 13-play drive, with eight plays inside the 10, four of which were from the 1-yard line.
“We followed that with our best special teams play of the year springing Carter Weakley on a 47-yard kickoff return.
“Obviously we are disappointed that we had multiple chances in the red zone without points, but our offense did a great job of controlling the ball and getting our defense rest when we desperately needed it. It was the recipe we needed to win the game.
“In the 4th quarter, we were able to really start to control the line of scrimmage, getting our backs holes to run through before we were able to drive to get the touchdown to put the game away. It was a happy ride home.
We are honored to represent the SAA West in the championship game Saturday. This is something that we set as a goal coming in and we knew it was a one-shot opportunity. That was a great, championship caliber game.”
