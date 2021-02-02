Just another Tuesday night conference game at Brady-Hipp Arena.This one came down to the final possession. The West Side Greers Ferry Lady Eagles could not get a game-tying bucket and fell 49-45 to the Rural Special Lady Rebels.
Rural Special was able to get a lead thanks to a foul away from the ball on an inbound play with 23.7 seconds put Rural Special at the foul line. Abby Linville sank both of her opportunities to put the Lady Rebels up 47-45.
A late run in the second quarter was good enough to put the Lady Eagles ahead 28-22 That run did not carry over into the second half. The Lady Rebels opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run over the first three minutes.The run was broken by a Sutterfield drive at the 4:40 markRural Special took a 36-35 into the fourth quarter.
West Side’s boys raced out early and didn’t look back winning 77-22.
A three from the top of the key late in the first quarter put West Side Greers Ferry Eagles up by 10 points early in the first quarter.The Eagles’ lead ballooned to 22-7 by the end of the first.
The route continued until the break, though the Rebels mounted a bit of a run before halftime.
The Eagles scored six straight to open the third quarter which put the home team up 44-17.
The game’s eligibility for the mercy rule came with two minutes to go in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.