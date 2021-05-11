BROCKWELL — After the West Side Eagles took down the Marked Tree Indians 7-5 Thursday afternoon, they set their sights on improving their seeding for the 1A state tournament.
They fell to fellow conference member the Viola Longhorns 10-0 Friday.
They then turned their attention to Saturday with hopes of avoiding the four seed. They secured the number three seed with a 12-9 win over the Mammoth Spring Bears.
In their opening game of the regional tournament, the Eagles and Indians traded leads throughout the opening few innings.
The shift came in the bottom of the when the Eagles turned a three run deficit into a one run lead. The Eagles then shut out the Indians in the last three innings.
Travis Gentry led the Eagles in the RBI department with four. Gentry had two doubles on three hits. He also had a good day from the mound as he went four innings and allowed zero runs while striking out six. Jacob Carlton, Dax Hipp, and Jared Cothren all added one.
In their final game of the regional tournament, the Eagles wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. They put three runs up in the first and second. However, the Bears were constant with their offense and led 9-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The Eagles pulled out five run runs to win 12-9.
Ashton Klepko led the Eagles with three RBIs on the afternoon. Asa Carr and Carlton chipped in with two apiece. Brenton Knapp and Gentry added one RBI each.
Hipp had a good outing from the bump. He went four and two thirds inning and only allowed two hits and one earned run. Hipp struck out six in his four innings of work.
The Eagles will be at ICC once again for the 1A state tournament. They will play the Mount Ida Lions at 12:30 tomorrow in the opening round.
