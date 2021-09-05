TOKYO, Japan — Arkansas alum Hunter Woodhall secured a bronze medal in the final of the T62 400m at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday evening, posting a time of 48.61 seconds in the Olympic Stadium.
It marks the third Paralympic medal for Woodhall in his career, who earned a silver medal in the 200m and a bronze in the 400m during the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics in 2016.
Germany’s Johannes Floors won the race in 45.85 while Olivier Hendriks of the Netherlands finished second in 47.95.
“I’ve been telling myself these whole (Paralympic) Games that I just want to get out there and do my best, no matter what the outcome is, and I would be happy with it,” said Woodhall. “I can’t complain about being on the podium again. It has been an extremely challenging season.
“I come out here because I enjoy the sport of track and field, and I enjoy competition and running, but for me a lot of this is to show other people who may have a similar situation. I get a disability is something very visible, and if I can inspire somebody else, or push someone else to chase a dream, it is totally worth it.”
Earlier in the Paralympic Games, Woodhall reached the final of the T64 100m, placing eighth.
