Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.