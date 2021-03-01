For seniors in rural Arkansas who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but are having difficulty navigating technical hurdles, the White River Area Agency can help.
“The biggest complaint we’ve been getting is about the waiting list to get the vaccine,” said Shanna Maguffee, chief operating officer for White River Area Agency on Aging.
While there are no specific plans for a mass vaccine event for rural seniors at the moment, care managers at WRAAA are available to help seniors.
"We have access to the pharmacy list and can help seniors set up an appointment or get them on the waiting list then when vaccinations are guaranteed we will be setting up local vaccination events. We have care managers in each county and they will do what they can to help get people an appointment or on a waiting list," wrote Tracey Baxter, Education and Compliance Manager for WRAAA.
In Independence County, there are 20 active confirmed cases and seven active probable cases. There have been 2,431 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began and 84 confirmed deaths, and 32 probable deaths linked to the virus.
On the vaccine front, Arkansas continues to receive new doses to administer to its residents. As of Tuesday, the state’s vaccine program has been allocated almost a million doses since distribution began at more than 975,000. Of those doses, more than 60 percent, or 610,000, have been administered into the arms of Arkansans, said Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The governor remains hopeful the state can finish administration of Phase 1B vaccine recipients by the end of March. As of Tuesday, 520,000 Arkansans still remain to be vaccinated in Phase 1B, which exceeds the state’s monthly allocation.
However, just over 360,000 Arkansans need to be vaccinated to reach 70 percent of Phase 1B recipients, an important benchmark each phase needs to hit, the governor said.
With the announcement that 24,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine will begin circulation in the state later this week, the governor said an additional Phase 1B population, food manufacturing workers, will now be able to receive the coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday. This group includes meat processors and grain mill workers. It will be up to the employer if a vaccination event is provided at the worksite or if employees have to visit a provider.
The governor said the J&J doses gave Arkansas the cushion it needed to add another population group of Arkansans to the vaccine rollout. Hutchinson said the 1B should be completed by the end of March, and at some point in April the state will get to 1C group, which includes food service workers.
Epidemiological surveillance identified the first known instance of the United Kingdom (UK) variant of COVID-19 recently, but Dr. José Romero iterated in earlier briefings that other variants of the virus were likely circulating within the state unknown. The UK variant of COVID-19, significantly more contagious than the strain which has impacted American life for months, is one of several variants global health organizations have identified in recent months.
Tuesday’s confirmation was a formality and both of them used the news to encourage continued safe practices.
“I’m surprised we didn’t find [the UK variant] earlier,” Romero said. “[The UK variant] reinforces the need to immunize [against the threat of COVID-19].”
Tuesday’s case numbers marked an additional 440 new cases of COVID-19 and an increase of 12 active cases. As of Tuesday, 5,254 Arkansans had died due to complications from the coronavirus, an increase of four since Monday.
“[Finding the UK variant] wasn’t a surprise,” Hutchinson said. “[Finding the variant serves as] a reminder that we have to be cautious.”
Good news came in the state’s latest hospitalization numbers though, the governor said. Twenty-five patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 have been discharged since Monday while four additional patients are off ventilators. Hospitalized patients in the state still remains at more than 400.
[Sara Greene with the Batesville Daily Guard contributed to this report.]
