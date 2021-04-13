HEBER SPRINGS — The Sugarloaf Heritage Council of Heber Springs dedicated a tree at their regular meeting on April 2, 2021, near the entrance to the Sugarloaf Mountain hiking trails adjacent to the ASU-Beebe Heber Springs Campus. The tree, a Swamp White Oak, was dedicated in memory of a local physician, Dr. Michael “Mickey” E. Barnett, 86 of Heber Springs, who passed away on January 24, 2021.
Dr. Barnett, a local historian and member of the Sugarloaf Heritage Council since its creation in 2007, was an outspoken supporter for the creation of nature and hiking trails. Having grown up on property near the Sugarloaf Mountain, Dr. Barnett supported and actively volunteered with the Greer’s Ferry Lake Trail Council and the annual Heber Springs Heritage Day Celebration. He was also instrumental in establishing the Cleburne County Historical Society museum.
Dr. Barnett was also the eighth member inducted into the Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Hall of Honor. Hall of Honor inductees have demonstrated long-term and passionate dedication to their fields and to the Heber Springs area.
Dr. Barnett practiced medicine in Heber Springs from 1964 until 2001, and volunteered as a Diabetes Educator at Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs. Dr. Barnett’s family also established the Lillian and Mark Barnett Scholarship, which is available to a Heber Springs graduate.
The Sugarloaf Heritage Council (SHC) was formed in the fall of 2007 by local citizens and ASU-Beebe Heber Springs Campus personnel, who joined together with a mission to restore Sugarloaf Mountain in Heber Springs. For more information about SHC, view the website at: http://sugarloaf heritagecouncil.org/
For more information about ASUB programs, call (501) 882-3600, or visit the website at www.asub.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.