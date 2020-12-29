2020! What can we say? So many of my days were the same. I went outside at 5:00 AM. I ran around the yard a bit, and then I returned to the door. The Old Woman only had time to make coffee as the the Old Man let me back in where I immediately found a soft throw to pad and curl up on for my first nap. All of us around the olde farmhouse have tried not to be stuck in the ruts of 2020, but let’s just say it’s been a battle some days. I open one eye and wonder if we’ve bumped into a rock in the road, or are we sinking in the mud? Or have we stayed out of the ruts today? Whew! We made it today!
We have much to be thankful for even if there have been bumps on our path in 2020. I admit we have had plenty of food, a warm comfortable Farmhouse, and a church to watch on YouTube or attend with masks. We haven’t been seriously sick, and we are thankful for the birth of the first grandson in November. We still have the Peace from God whether the path is smooth or rough. We just have to be careful of deep ruts or sinking muck along the way and keep our eyes on the right goal as we travel along our life’s journey – One step at a time. There’s a road through this wilderness if we look!!
We have to be careful to not slide down in our road. There’s the rut of the election. The country is now divided by the politics. Maybe we’ve had the evil brewing under the surface of our country, and now we’ve just realized we may be in trouble. This Old Couple have always believed most of the NEWS before this year. Now they aren’t for sure if they can believe any News! It’s like a powerful engine going on the tracks at high speed and not slowing down to notice what’s going on in the countryside. It’s a good thing the Old Couple believe God is ‘in control’ of that train and more powerful than the train!!OR they might, as some have, succumb to depression. When you’re an older member of society your hands seem to be tied UNTIL you remember prayer. They do a lot of that this year , and that’s where they have their only hope and are able to have joy! They have seen many answers to prayers in 2020.
The second bump in the road was and still is the Corona virus. The Old Woman has speculations where that Plague came from, but she does know it is something to be reckoned with. This week there was a record daily death total! I’m sorry to say that this Plague didn’t draw our country together this year. It was used in many ways to divide our country. That has brought sadness and fears to the older community. Many have died, but the reports are too confusing. Doctors aren’t learning to treat it. The virus is on that powerful engine, and it continues forward slowing up for no one. There are many unknowns to the plans to deal with the virus. Scientists working steadily on vaccines, and government has plans of mask mandates and shutdowns. The engine is relentless. But the Old Woman remembers Psalm 91! What a wonderful promise for her as she prays for her family! Whew!! I’m glad she still has her memory!
Time will only tell if that engine will slow down as it tries to go over mountains, or could it lose its source of power. It may even derail!! The Old Couple will continue their country livin’ along with their schedules, and they will trust in the Word of God even as they notice the passage of the engine through their world. They pray for discernment as they watch it speed by from time to time. 2020 has been a year ingrained in all of our lives with many unknowns but some powerful knowns! There have been slower trains going through America before this one, and God has protected His people. He is powerful enough to stop this train if that’s His plan. He still, first and foremost, has a redemptive plan, and it will succeed!! Who knows what miraculous wonders may be in store for us in 2021?
So as we wake up on this cool December 2020 we are still free to live, worship, and pray. The Countryside looks just like the many other winter scenes of the past 70 years. The Old Woman may hear the whistle of the train going through at breakneck speed, but she looks up at the sunrise and is filled with hope for a bright future controlled by the Creator of this season and who watches over us daily! She then is ready to take a step. All this taking stock of 2020 has tired me a bit! A peaceful morning nap takes over, and I’m filled with a feeling of safety with my bowl full of Friskies’ Seafood Sensations, clean water, a clean cat box, and this soft throw in my favorite chair. Bring on 2021!!!
