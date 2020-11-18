BERGMAN — A game of runs fell in favor of the Pangburn Tigers last week thanks to a run in the last minute of the game to beat the Bergman Panthers 74-68 in Bergman on Tuesday night.
Both teams' offenses were clicking in the first quarter.
Pangburn was able to hold a lead for most of the quarter although Bergman did have the lead for a few seconds in the quarter at 4-3.
Senior Breden Grayum led the Tigers in the quarter with five late points to help Pangburn to a 19-16 first quarter lead.
Senior Luke Rolland made his presence felt in the second quarter and helped Pangburn go on a run that helped them keep up with the high powered Panther offense.
Rolland had 10 points in the second to give him 13 in the half.
Near the end of the first half Bergman started to play a full court press and that caused Pangburn to have several turnovers at the end of the half.
“It was a bad coaching job by me,” Coach Ben Jones said. “We were prepared for a different kind of press that they had. Then they kind of did it like a 2-2-1 run and jump and I didn’t have anyone in the middle. It forced everyone to get double teamed and there was not a release in the middle of the floor. We made the adjustment in the second half and stuck someone in the middle and we started getting cleaner looks and got past half court.”
Senior Elijah Royce for Bergman led the Panthers in the half with 10 points and at the half Pangburn held on to a narrow 37-34 lead.
The third quarter was just like the first. Both offenses were scoring at a fast pace and it seemed neither defense could stop the other when they needed it.
Junior Tanner Galyan led Pangburn in points in the third with 7 points with four of those coming as second chance points.
Royce again was the offense for the Panthers recording six points in the quarter.
Going into the fourth the score was tied at 48-48.
Bergman came out of the gates hot in the fourth quarter scoring six unanswered before Pangburn made a run of their own.
Both teams went back and forth with runs in the fourth quarter and in the final minute, Bergman clinged to a one- point lead at 68-67.
The big time plays came from senior Wyatt Rider with a big time three point shot on an inside out play with an assist by Rolland.
“Those are critical,” Rolland said. “ That’s something we work on a lot is driving and kicking in practice. When you have as many shooters as we got it comes pretty natural to us.”
Pangburn was able to put the game away with two trips to the line by Rolland and Galyan in the last 40 seconds of the game to give the Tigers their second loss of the season.
Rolland finished the game with 30 points to lead all scorers in the game.
Lady Tigers fall on the road
BERGMAN — A second-half push was not enough for the Pangburn Lady Tigers to overcome the Bergman Lady Panthers first half domination to a 73-49 loss in Bergman on Tuesday night.
The story of the first half was the Lady Panthers ability to shoot the three ball and mix it with an in and out attack.
Bergman had five three pointers in the first half and it was just enough to keep Pangburn on their toes that they left the middle open for drives.
“We had to change our strategy after we got into foul trouble,” Coach Christi Rolland said. “It wasn’t exactly what we wanted to do, but we had to adjust.”
The Lady Tigers were held to seven field goals in the first half.
Junior Brynlee Huggins led the Lady Tigers in the half with 10 points.
Sophomore Maddi Holt led the Lady Panthers with 13 points in the half but seven other Lady Panthers scored in the half.
At the end of the first half Bergman sat comfortably with a 42-20 lead.
Pangburn was able to find their offense in the second half and were able to put up a fight in the third and fourth quarter but because of the first half they could not bring it to under a 10 point deficit.
“We see areas that we need to work on, so we will continue to work as we head into conference the week after Thanksgiving,” Rolland said.
Sophomore Haylee Phillips led the team in the third quarter for the Lady Tigers with seven points.
Even with the Pangburn run at the end of the third Bergman held the 63-35 lead behind the three point shot again with all their field goals in the third quarter being three pointers.
Early in the fourth quarter Bergman forced the mercy rule.
The Lady Tigers were able to put their best offensive quarter together in the fourth quarter scoring 11 points in the quarter to Bergmans eight.
Holt finished with 21 points in the game for the Lady Panthers to lead all scorers in the game.
Despite the final push by Pangburn it was the Lady Panthers taking the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.