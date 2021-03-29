Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Near to slightly above freezing temperatures. * WHERE...Independence, Van Buren, Cleburne and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&