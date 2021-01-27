A warrant was issued for a Batesville man in connection with a murder that is under investigation.
Cody Thomas Weathers, 28, of Batesville is facing a charge of first degree murder, a class Y felony in connection with the death of Adam Lowry, 30, of Batesville.
According to the affidavit attached to the warrant, Independence County dispatch took a call on Monday afternoon in reference to Weathers “having homicidal and suicidal ideations.”
The caller stated that Weathers had left his residence at 1320 Rounds Road in a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. The affidavit also states that the caller reported “a large number of firearms, handwritten notes throughout [Weathers’] residence and located a deceased canine upstairs.”
When Independence County deputies arrived, they noticed a pool table with “many firearms and ammunition on top.”
Deputies stated that there was also a broken computer on the floor. They were then escorted upstairs where they found a couch with one section in the reclining position and blood underneath.
“In the recline position of the couch, deputies noticed a sleeping bag over stand a clear plastic wrapping material at the foot,” the affidavit stated.
That’s where Lowry, Weathers’ roommate was found.
Deputies and the Arkansas State Police found Lowry had a “suspected gunshot wound to the head.” The gunshot appeared to be from a shotgun which was consistent with finding a shotgun and two spent shell casings in the lower part of the residence according to the report.
On Tuesday night, Springfield, Mo. police notified the Independence Count Sheriff’s Department that they had located Weathers thanks to a local citizen who had made contact with Weathers while he was reading a Bible.
According to the affidavit, Weathers told the citizen that he was “God and that he had been time traveling.”
Weathers also told the citizen that he had shot Lowry according to the report.
When the citizen questioned the validity of Weathers’ story, Weathers gave the citizen his brother’s phone number, who confirmed Lowry’s death. At that point, the citizen made contact with police.
Weathers’ truck was found at a truck stop in Springfield with a stolen tag “from a church in Battlefield, Mo., according to the affidavit. Officers with the Springfield police then arrested Weathers.
His bond has been set at $750,000.
